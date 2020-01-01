https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2311458Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEconomic instability due to COVID-19 social template mockupMorePremiumID : 2311458View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.43 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.43 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.43 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.43 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 30.43 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontEconomic instability due to COVID-19 social template mockupMore