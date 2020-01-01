rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2312537
Hand wearing glove holding contaminated world map on surgical mask
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand wearing glove holding contaminated world map on surgical mask

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
2312537

View personal and business license 

©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Hand wearing glove holding contaminated world map on surgical mask

More