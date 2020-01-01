https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2313486Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlobal economic impact due to coronavirus pandemic backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2313486View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4961 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3608 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3508 x 4961 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGlobal economic impact due to coronavirus pandemic backgroundMore