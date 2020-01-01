https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2313515Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlease practice social distancing yellow sign on a brown backgroundMorePremiumID : 2313515View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6092 x 4062 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6092 x 4062 px | 300 dpi | 141.63 MBPlease practice social distancing yellow sign on a brown backgroundMore