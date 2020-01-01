https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2313779Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoctor wearing latex gloves to prevent coronavirus contamination backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2313779View personal and business license JPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 960 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3188 x 1594 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDoctor wearing latex gloves to prevent coronavirus contamination backgroundMore