https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314541Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIt is safe to donate blood during coronavirus pandemic paper craft social template source WHOMorePremiumID : 2314541View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 735 x 1102 px | 300 dpi | 10.22 MBSmall 735 x 1102 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllIt is safe to donate blood during coronavirus pandemic paper craft social template source WHOMore