https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314792Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWash your hands after toilet use to protect yourself and others from getting sick from COVID-19 social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2314792View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 74.6 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 74.6 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 74.6 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 74.6 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 74.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllWash your hands after toilet use to protect yourself and others from getting sick from COVID-19 social template vectorMore