https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315574Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReplace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks due to COVID-19 source WHO social template mockupMorePremiumID : 2315574View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 42.18 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Catamaran by Pria RavichandranDownload Catamaran fontReplace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks due to COVID-19 source WHO social template mockupMore