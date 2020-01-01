https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2316602Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBe ready to fight COVID-19 medical social banner vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2316602View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.95 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBe ready to fight COVID-19 medical social banner vectorMore