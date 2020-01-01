https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2316639Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSelf quarantine social media story bingo challenge vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2316639View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSelf quarantine social media story bingo challenge vectorMore