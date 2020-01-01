https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2317698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStay informed and get the facts during coronavirus outbreak social template source WHO vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2317698View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 4.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Presentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontStay informed and get the facts during coronavirus outbreak social template source WHO vectorMore