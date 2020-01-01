https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2318211Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextJohannes Vermeer’s young woman wearing a face mask during coronavirus pandemic public domain remixMorePremiumID : 2318211View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.54 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.54 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontChivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontDownload AllJohannes Vermeer’s young woman wearing a face mask during coronavirus pandemic public domain remixMore