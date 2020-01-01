https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2318660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCool woman on a wheelchair with a vote sticker on her index fingerMorePremiumID : 2318660View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3979 x 3979 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3979 x 3979 px | 300 dpi | 90.62 MBCool woman on a wheelchair with a vote sticker on her index fingerMore