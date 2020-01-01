https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2318824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIf you must stay home, maintain a healthy lifestyle social template source WHO vectorMorePremiumID : 2318824View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 28.37 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllIf you must stay home, maintain a healthy lifestyle social template source WHO vectorMore