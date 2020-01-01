https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2319100Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStay clean stay safe during coronavirus pandemic social template vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2319100View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 22.68 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontDownload AllStay clean stay safe during coronavirus pandemic social template vectorMore