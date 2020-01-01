https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2319928Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMask wearing tips during the COVID-19 pandemic by WHO vector social adMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2319928View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 66.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontMask wearing tips during the COVID-19 pandemic by WHO vector social adMore