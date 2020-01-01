https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2324792Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextFashion designer presenting her design on digital tabletMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2324792View personal and business license JPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2519 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4424 x 3184 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4424 x 3184 px | 300 dpi | 80.63 MBFree DownloadFashion designer presenting her design on digital tabletMore