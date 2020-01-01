https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2327742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSenior patient admitted in the hospital due to the coronavirus symptoms MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2327742View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4480 x 6720 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4480 x 6720 px | 300 dpi | 172.3 MBFree DownloadSenior patient admitted in the hospital due to the coronavirus symptoms More