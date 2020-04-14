https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328008Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman solving word puzzles in Pennypress All Star Word Seeks during the covid-19 pandemic in LA. APRIL 14, 2020 - LOS ANGELES, USAMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2328008View personal and business license Editorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpi | 172.3 MBFree DownloadWoman solving word puzzles in Pennypress All Star Word Seeks during the covid-19 pandemic in LA. APRIL 14, 2020 - LOS ANGELES, USAMore