https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328125Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman using a laptop screen mockup while playing ukulele during quarantine MorePremiumID : 2328125View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3837 x 2558 px | 300 dpi | 127.21 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3837 x 2558 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman using a laptop screen mockup while playing ukulele during quarantine More