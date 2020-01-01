rawpixel
Deliverymen risk their lives for us. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus

ID : 
2328981

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Poppins by Indian Type FoundryReenie Beanie by James Grieshaber
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

