Protect vulnerable and older people by washing your hands. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural…
Protect vulnerable and older people by washing your hands. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus

