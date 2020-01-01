https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2330790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand drawn mixed tropical fruits on a green background illustrationMorePremiumID : 2330790View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2668 px | 300 dpi | 116.4 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2668 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hand drawn mixed tropical fruits on a green background illustrationMore