https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2331941Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman social distancing during the covid-19 pandemic. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirusMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2331941View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3987 x 2659 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3987 x 2659 px | 300 dpi | 60.7 MBFree DownloadWoman social distancing during the covid-19 pandemic. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirusMore