rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2331946
People wearing face masks while walking to their offices. FEBRUARY 27, 2020 - YOKOHAMA, JAPANThis image is part our…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

People wearing face masks while walking to their offices. FEBRUARY 27, 2020 - YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
2331946

View personal and business license 

Editorial use only
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

People wearing face masks while walking to their offices. FEBRUARY 27, 2020 - YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus

More