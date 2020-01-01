https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNavy blue floral patterned background design vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2332203View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 61.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Navy blue floral patterned background design vectorMore