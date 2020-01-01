https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333147Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWash your hands to prevent the spread. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirusMorePremiumID : 2333147View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.52 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.52 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontWash your hands to prevent the spread. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirusMore