https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2334398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChurch of St. Jacques, Dieppe (n.d.) byDavid Roberts. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2334398View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 902 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2256 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2256 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 38.76 MBFree DownloadChurch of St. Jacques, Dieppe (n.d.) byDavid Roberts. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More