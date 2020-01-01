https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2335449Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColleagues having a video conference while working from home during the coronavirus pandemicMorePremiumID : 2335449View personal and business license JPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3101 x 1745 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube TIFF 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3101 x 1745 px | 300 dpi | 15.51 MBColleagues having a video conference while working from home during the coronavirus pandemicMore