The British Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2356395SaveSaveDecorative Paper from page 224 of Johann Schöner, a reproduction of his globe of 1523... (1888). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1443 x 2164 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1443 x 2164 px | 300 dpi | 17.91 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadDecorative Paper from page 224 of Johann Schöner, a reproduction of his globe of 1523... (1888). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More