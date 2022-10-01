TanasiriPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2377240SaveSaveJoin our creative workshop social template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 52.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2934 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 4192 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadJoin our creative workshop social template vectorMore