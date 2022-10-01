TanasiriPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2377271SaveSaveWe're hiring job recruitment social advertisement template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 70.16 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 70.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontSaveDownloadWe're hiring job recruitment social advertisement template vectorMore