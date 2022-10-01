AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2383522SaveSaveHalftone tropical fruit sticker set with a white borderMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 180.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHalftone tropical fruit sticker set with a white borderMore