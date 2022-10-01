rawpixel
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
Still Life with Game and a Greek Stele: Allegory of Autumn (1818) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Still Life with Game and a Greek Stele: Allegory of Autumn (1818) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.​​​​​

Public Domain

View License

Still Life with Game and a Greek Stele: Allegory of Autumn (1818) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.​​​​​

