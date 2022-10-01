Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2388499SaveSaveStill Life with Game and a Greek Stele: Allegory of Autumn (1818) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2699 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4652 x 6032 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4652 x 6032 px | 300 dpi | 160.6 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadStill Life with Game and a Greek Stele: Allegory of Autumn (1818) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More