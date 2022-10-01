The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396867SaveSaveFloral Design with Dog and Insects (1774) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4472 x 6259 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4472 x 6259 px | 300 dpi | 160.2 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadFloral Design with Dog and Insects (1774) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More