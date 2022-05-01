rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2397518Floral Designs with Birds and Griffon (1784) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…Save

Floral Designs with Birds and Griffon (1784) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Floral Designs with Birds and Griffon (1784) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More