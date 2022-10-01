GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2399371SaveSaveAnemone and cabbage rose flower png botanical illustration, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 1936 x 2420 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadAnemone and cabbage rose flower png botanical illustration, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph RedoutéMore