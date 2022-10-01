rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2399481Collaged wedding invitation card template vectorSave

Collaged wedding invitation card template vector

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector Template

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenEB Garamond by Georg Duffner
© rawpixel

Collaged wedding invitation card template vector

More