Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2405SaveSaveVintage pattern. Digitally enhanced from our own 19th Century Grammar of Ornament book by Owen Jones. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2360 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5395 x 8000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5395 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 246.99 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVintage pattern. Digitally enhanced from our own 19th Century Grammar of Ornament book by Owen Jones. More