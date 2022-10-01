TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2410450SaveSaveVintage angel on beige paper backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadVintage angel on beige paper backgroundMore