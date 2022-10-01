Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417703SaveSaveA Dinner Table from Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management. Digitally enhanced from our own 1923 edition. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 750 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2187 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5230 x 8369 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5230 x 8369 px | 300 dpi | 250.49 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadA Dinner Table from Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management. Digitally enhanced from our own 1923 edition. More