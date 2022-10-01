TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2420060SaveSaveArt nouveau white–flowered gourd flower pattern design resourceMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadArt nouveau white–flowered gourd flower pattern design resourceMore