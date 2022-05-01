The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2422130SaveSaveGreat Indian Fruit Bat (ca. 1777–1782). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2571 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3905 x 2869 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3905 x 2869 px | 300 dpi | 64.14 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadGreat Indian Fruit Bat (ca. 1777–1782). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More