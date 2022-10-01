Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426152SaveSaveVintage flowers and fruit in white and pink bowl design elementMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4190 x 3431 px | 300 dpi | 246.04 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 983 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2866 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4190 x 3431 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage flowers and fruit in white and pink bowl design elementMore