rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2427390King Dasaratha and His Retinue Proceed to Rama's Wedding: Folio from the Shangri Ramayana Series (Style II) (ca.…Save

King Dasaratha and His Retinue Proceed to Rama's Wedding: Folio from the Shangri Ramayana Series (Style II) (ca. 1690–1710). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

King Dasaratha and His Retinue Proceed to Rama's Wedding: Folio from the Shangri Ramayana Series (Style II) (ca. 1690–1710). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More