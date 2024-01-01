rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2617464
European Currant from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561&ndash;1596) by Georg Bocskay and…
European Currant from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2617464

View CC0 License

