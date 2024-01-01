rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621966
Insect, Sweet William, Spider, Marine Mollusk, and Eye of Santa Lucia from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of…
Insect, Sweet William, Spider, Marine Mollusk, and Eye of Santa Lucia from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2621966

View CC0 License

