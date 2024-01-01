rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2626740
The Burning of Troy; Banner of the House of Hapsburg from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Burning of Troy; Banner of the House of Hapsburg from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2626740

View CC0 License

The Burning of Troy; Banner of the House of Hapsburg from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More