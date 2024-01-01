rawpixel
Moses Receiving the Ten Commandments; The Israelites Dancing around the Golden Calf from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The…
Moses Receiving the Ten Commandments; The Israelites Dancing around the Golden Calf from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

