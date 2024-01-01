rawpixel
Guide for Constructing the Ligature ae from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2627646

View CC0 License

